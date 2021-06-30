e-Gulden 1-Day Volume Tops $81.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0889 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $81.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00401936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010814 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,708 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,434 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.