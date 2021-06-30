Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,437 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ DORM opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.41 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.