Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,015 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

