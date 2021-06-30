Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.