Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.03 Million Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of United Natural Foods worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.27.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,614,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

