Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.59.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

