DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Trimmed by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 43,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

