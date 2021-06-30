DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and $303,564.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $13.46 or 0.00039199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,537 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,985 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

