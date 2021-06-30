DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Dividend of $0.83

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

DTE Energy has increased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.66. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $104.20 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

