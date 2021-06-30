Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $431.69.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock opened at $463.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.69. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $466.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.