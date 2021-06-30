DOGGY Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.98 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. DOGGY has a total market cap of $21.41 million and $6.98 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DOGGY has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,112,100,140 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

