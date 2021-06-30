dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. III alerts:

Shares of DMYI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 4,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,900. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,154,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at $13,424,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at $5,924,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at $3,736,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at $8,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.