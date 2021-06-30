Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $66.00

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.00, but opened at $63.39. Discovery shares last traded at $63.39, with a volume of 1 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery accounts for about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.