Dionics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DION) Short Interest Update

Dionics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DION) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dionics stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Dionics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Get Dionics alerts:

About Dionics

Dionics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides landscape services and nursery stock sales to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Jiangxi and surrounding provinces in China. Its landscaping services include landscape design and engineering, construction, and landscape conservation, as well as planning and maintenance of trees, shrubs, and flowers.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Dionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.