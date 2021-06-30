Dionics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DION) Short Interest Update

Dionics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DION) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dionics stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Dionics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About Dionics
Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Dionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.