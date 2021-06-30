DigitalNote (XDN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $224,454.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $10.09 million and $224,454.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.00616477 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 58.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,047,661,670 coins and its circulating supply is 4,901,625,687 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

