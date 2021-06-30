Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Boosted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2,001.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $153.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

