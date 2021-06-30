Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Gap Up to $35.99

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $36.95. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 1,901 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,267. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

