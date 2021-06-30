Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 577.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,627 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,267 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRNA. Truist upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

