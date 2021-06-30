DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

