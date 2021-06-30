Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,483.50 ($45.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £81.47 billion and a PE ratio of 72.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,371.27. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have purchased 270 shares of company stock worth $854,288 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

