Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €25.00 ($29.41) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.90% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.02 ($25.91).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €18.00 ($21.17) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.01. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

