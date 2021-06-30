Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $69.93. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 45,908 shares trading hands.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.91.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.