Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $69.93. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 45,908 shares trading hands.
DPSGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.91.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.
About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
