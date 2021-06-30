DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.22

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 18.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that DeNA Co., Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

