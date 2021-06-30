DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.22

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 18.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that DeNA Co., Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DeNA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.