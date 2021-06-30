Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WILYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of WILYY stock remained flat at $$28.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 913. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

