Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.43. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 17,311 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

