Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DROOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.