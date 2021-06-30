Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 1,080.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000.

Shares of DEX stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

