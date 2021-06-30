DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.28

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and traded as low as $86.88. DBS Group shares last traded at $87.38, with a volume of 24,752 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $2.1452 dividend. This represents a $8.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

