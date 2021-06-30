DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRIO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,104. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $331.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DarioHealth news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.