Danone’s (DANOY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf raised Danone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank lowered Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 6.72%. Danone’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.