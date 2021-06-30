Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. AlphaValue lowered Danone to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Danone stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 6.72%. Danone’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

