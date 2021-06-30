Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €75.00 ($88.24) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.07 ($70.67).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €59.44 ($69.93) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.63. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

