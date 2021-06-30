Daniel Sturman Sells 8,334 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $750,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,266,226.58.

Shares of RBLX traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.98. 4,318,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,352,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.26. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $1,346,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,018,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

