Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $171.40 and a 12 month high of $273.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

