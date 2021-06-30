Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €106.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.87 ($103.37).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI opened at €76.28 ($89.74) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €76.15. Daimler has a one year low of €35.02 ($41.20) and a one year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.