Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,828. Daimler has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
