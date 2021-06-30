Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,828. Daimler has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $49.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

