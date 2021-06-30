DA Davidson Comments on Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

