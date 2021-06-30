Cyclone Protocol Price Up 5.3% This Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $512.81 or 0.01493209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $6.68 million and $571,068.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,036 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

