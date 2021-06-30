CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 231,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,987. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

