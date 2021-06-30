CUTcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $365.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $20.71 million and approximately $365.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00050679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00032516 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00231922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035908 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 144,386,699 coins and its circulating supply is 140,386,699 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

