Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWK. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.21.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock valued at $66,423,287. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

