Curecoin (CURE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $366.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Curecoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00401936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010814 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,072,468 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

