CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

CUBE stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,712,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,838 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,317 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 53.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,261,000 after acquiring an additional 712,812 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

