CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSLLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie downgraded CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.00. CSL has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

