Crocs, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CROX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.92.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Crocs by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

