Critical Contrast: Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Yunji alerts:

This table compares Yunji and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -3.06% -4.25% -2.20% Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Yunji has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yunji and Newegg Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00 Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yunji and Newegg Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million 0.44 -$22.43 million ($0.03) -58.00 Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 66.76 -$3.24 million N/A N/A

Newegg Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yunji.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Newegg Commerce beats Yunji on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc. owns and operates Newegg.com, an online electronic products retail platform in the United States. The company offers computer hardware products, computers and tablets, electronic products, software, gaming products, cell phones and accessories, home appliances, home living and improvement products, health and beauty products, automotive and industrial products, outdoor and garden supplies, office and point of sale products, sporting goods, watches and jewelry, apparel and accessories, toys, and baby and pet products. The company also provides Newegg Logistics, a logistics solution to help e-commerce sellers and organizations streamline order fulfillment, shipment, and returns. It serves corporations, businesses, and individuals. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a partnership with Payability, Inc. to launch Newegg Capital, a tech-enabled working capital solution for marketplace sellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.