Critical Analysis: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 11.55, indicating that its stock price is 1,055% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liquidity Services and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 6.98% 20.28% 11.01% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidity Services and RTCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $205.94 million 3.83 -$3.77 million $0.12 187.33 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RTCORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liquidity Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liquidity Services and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.60%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than RTCORE.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other product information; and enables corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and heavy and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

RTCORE Company Profile

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

