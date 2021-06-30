CRH (NYSE:CRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRH. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CRH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.03.

Shares of CRH opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.60. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

