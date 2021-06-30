Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.95. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 202,805 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $304.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.8% in the first quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 403,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 66,709 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.8% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 273,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 17.9% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

