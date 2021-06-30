Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 675%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPG. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

CPG opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.96. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

